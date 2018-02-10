220 acres distributed to landless Dalits in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:12 am 6:50 pm

Wanaparthy: Around 220 acres of land was distributed to poor landless Dalits in Wanaparthy district in 2017. In Jurala village of Athmakuru mandal 14.24 areas, in Lingasanpally village of Chinnambavi mandal 52.35 acres and in Veltoor village of Chinnambavi mandal 152.26 acres of land was distributed to 75 Dalit farmers last year.

According to P Chandraiah, District Revenue Officer, in 2018, some 258 acres of land had been identified against the target of 201 acres and that identification of beneficiaries had been completed in two villages and that in another two villages gram sabhas were yet to be held. By March, he said, the 258 acres had to be distributed.

He told ‘Telangana Today’ that during the purification of land records exercise the administration had found many Dalits in possession of lands and had been cultivating them for decades.

He said once record purification was completed, a land assignment committee would be formed and genuine farmers would be given pattas.

He also appealed to big landlords in Wanaparthy district to come forward and support the State government’s noble initiative by selling their lands to SC Commission at prevailing market rates.