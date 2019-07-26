220 candidates in fray for VC posts in Telangana varsities

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 220 candidates are in the fray for Vice-Chancellor (VC) posts in nine State universities. The Telangana government, which invited applications for the appointment of regular VCs, received more than 840 applications from about 220 candidates.

A notification was issued on July 9 inviting applications for the VC posts at Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Satavahana University, Telangana University and Palamuru University. The last date for submitting the application forms was July 23.

Both the number of candidates and applications was lesser for this notification compared to the one issued in 2016. Then, over 1,200 applications were received from 330 candidates for the post in the nine varsities, with 142 candidates applying for the OU VC post, which was the least compared to the other varsities.

The applications received this time will be scrutinised for eligibility. Following this, the government will constitute a search committee for each varsity, comprising nominees from the University Grants Commission, Executive Committee of the university concerned and the government. The committee will propose a list of eligible candidates to the government, which, in turn, will send three names of candidates to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities. From these three names, the Governor will approve one for the appointment to the VC post.

As the tenure of regular VCs of eight varsities ended on July 24, the government already appointed senior IAS officials as in-charge VCs. “Some candidates applied for four or more VC posts. All applications will be sorted out and these will be scrutinised for eligibility. Soon a search committee for each of the nine universities will be constituted and the appointment process will be completed expeditiously,” a senior official said.