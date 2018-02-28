224 Women constables pass out from Telangana State Police Academy

By | Published: 3:03 pm 3:13 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 224 Women Stipendary Cadet Trainee Police Constables who successfully completed their training at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy took part in the passing out parade here on Wednesday.

The cadets who include both Civil and Armed Reserve had undergone a nine months intensive training both indoor and outdoor.

K.Ramakrishna Rao, Principle Secretary, Finance, Telangana State presided the event as the chief guest along with Jitender, Director, Police Academy.

Rao who inspected the parade in his speech pointed out that Cybercrime is currently an issue faced by the police and it should be dealt with seriousness.

He congratulated the trainees and their families and wished them to work with dedication wherever they are posted in future.

Jitender said the trainees were trained in many aspects including Cybercrime, Forensic science, soft skills, traffic management, fingerprint, etc.

The chief guest gave away medals and trophies to toppers in the batch.