2,254 caught in Hyderabad for drunk driving in Jan

Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police caught 2,254 persons during the inspections to check drunk driving across the city during the month of January.

Chargesheets were filed against the persons nabbed, resulting in convictions to 290 persons and imprisonment sentences from one day to 11 days. The court also suspended driving licenses of three persons. A fine amount of Rs 2,25,81,400 was imposed on the violators.

Those caught were also asked to attend the counselling at the Traffic Training Institutes in Goshamahal and Begumpet.

