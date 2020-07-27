227 deaths, 7,924 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Mumbai: 227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723.

“The cases include 2,21,944 recovered and 1,47,592 active. 8706 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in the state is 57.84 per cent,” Maharashtra Health Department said.

1,033 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,10,129 in the city including 81,944 patients recovered and discharged and 6,129 deaths, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

India’s COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added.