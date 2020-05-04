22K metric tonnes of paddy procured in Nizamabad on Sunday

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Nizamabad: A record of 22 thousand metric tonnes of paddy procured in Nizamabad district on Monday by Telangana State government, said Housing and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

The Minister assured farmers that State government is abide to purchase all the produce till the last grain. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao knows the problems of farmers and launched the village wise paddy procurement centres. On Sunday, officials were ordered to purchase 20 thousand tonnes per day, but they purchased more than provided target and procured 22 thousand metric tonnes of paddy.

Prashanth Reddy said that in Nizamabad district set a target to purchase 6 lakh metric tonnes this yasangi season and provided permission to launch 355 purchasing centres and purchased 2.52 lakh metric tonnes in the district. Around 2.26 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was sent to rice mills and Rs 142 crore paid to farmers.

In Nizamabad rural constituency, 95.60 per cent paddy unloaded at rice mills, in Balkonda it is 91.30 per cent, Armoor 93.67 per cent, Bodhan 98.18 per cent, Banswada 100 per cent.

