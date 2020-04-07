23-day-old infant contracts corona in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: A 23-day-old infant was among the three new Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday.

The three new cases, including the infant, were happened to be the contacts of a Tablighi Jamaat event returnee, who, along with his wife, was earlier tested positive. With these cases, the total positive cases reported in Mahabubnagar as on Tuesday rose to 10, while one patient was discharged from Gandhi Hospital a couple of days ago.

The district administration has imposed a total lockdown in BK Reddy Colony and Marlu localities of Mahabubnagar town after the new cases, and efforts were on to identify the other contacts of Delhi returnees.

Meanwhile, eight new Covid-19 positive cases and death of a patient in Gandhi Hospital were confirmed in Jogulamba Gadwal district by the medical and health department officials. This is the highest single-day rise taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the district to 17. All the active patients from the district were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event.

A 55-year-old patient from Gadwal town, who was not a Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation attendee and found positive for coronavirus, died at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

In Nagarkurnool district, no new positive cases were reported on Tuesday and the number of active cases remained at two. Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts were free from Covid-19 as on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .