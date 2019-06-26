23 students fall sick after eating hostel food in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:32 am

Nalgonda: Some 23 students took ill at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel at Chanmpet in Nalgonda district after having lunch on Wednesday.

According to the in-charge of the school, the students after having lunch started complaining about stomach ache and vomiting. They were shifted to the local Primary health centre for treatment. Food poisoning is suspected to be the cause for the illness. No student was in serious condition, sources said.

