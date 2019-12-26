23-year-old commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man hanged himself to death due to financial problems, at his house in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.

K, Sriyansh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was staying along with his relatives at Venkatagiri Colony under Jubilee Hills police station limits. On Tuesday evening, the family went to the market and came home late in the night.

When returned, the family members found the door of the house latched from inside. As there was no response from inside despite the repeated calls, they peeped through the window and found Sriyansh hanging to the ceiling fan in the house. Then, they broke open the door with the help of locals and police.

The family members of Sriyansh told the police that the man was facing some financial problems and might have ended his life over it. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police.

