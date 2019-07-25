234 quintals of PDS rice seized in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sleuths of Civil Supplies department’s task force and enforcement team, Railway Protection Force conducted surprise raids on trains and seized 234 quintals of PDS rice, being transported to Maharashtra, in Kaghaznagar on Thursday.

N Kiran Kumar, Civil Supplies enforcement deputy tahsildar, said that the grains were seized when illegally being shipped in different train services to Maharashtra. The rice bags were shifted to MLS point of Kaghaznagar.

