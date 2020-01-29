23rd edition of Bala Chelimi held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: Complimenting the good work being done by Children’s Educational Academy for organising Bala Chelimi, Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Nandini Sidda Reddy said the initiative made writers, poets and others to recall their childhood memories and share the same.

The 23rd edition of Bala Chelimi Muchatlu programme was organised here on Wednesday. Titled “Antharangalu”, the event saw participation of artists, child writers and others.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr Reddy wanted the organisers to host 163 editions of the programme. Writers U Rajesham, S Raghu, Laxman Swamy and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said children are blessed with hidden talents and wanted them to make good use of such talents. They also opined the Bala Chelimi children magazine was playing a good role in offering quality literature to children, said a press release.

