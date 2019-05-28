‘24 Hour Project’ spreads awareness

By | Published: 10:40 pm

24 hours, eight photographers, one city. On May 25, at midnight, the lull of the city paved the way for a quiet campaign called the 24 Hour Project which brought together photographers, photojournalists and visual storytellers across the globe to click and share one picture every hour to document human condition in their city.

The yearly initiative partners with NGOs worldwide to raise awareness about issues that plague the globe. While the collective raised funds for Shakti Vahini, a human rights non-profit from Delhi, this year, it has partnered to help NGOs that empower rural women across Iran, Uganda, Mexico and Peru.

Out of the 4,743 photo enthusiasts who took the pledge from 100 countries, eight photographers from Hyderabad also took part and shared their works under the hashtag, #24hourproject.

Centred on ‘documenting humanity to make a difference’, the project was themed – stories of women. And, the eight photographers from the city, Bharath Kumar Ashapu, Abdul Munaff, Sreeranga Prasad Sane, Deepthi Duggirala, Deepali Sharma Agarwal, Krishna Chaitanya Thotakura, Nithin lellela and Ramesh Kumar celebrated women from iconic to obscure places like Old City, ECIL, Kothapet, Shilparamam to Reti Bowli document the human condition. Though some did not follow it on paper, they definitely did it in spirit.

Different perspective

For 24-year-old Bharath Kumar Ashapu, he came to know about it through a Whatsapp forward. After some research and reading, he registered himself for the event. “Documenting stories interested me from the time I saw the work of photographers like Prashant Godbole and Pete Souza. When I saw this project, I thought I should at least give it a try,” says Bharath Kumar.

Having shot the project entirely on a smartphone camera to draw attention and shoot genuine street conditions, Bharath explains, he is “at the end of the day, just happy that I took part in it”.

“I have done the project for most of the time, and took a 4-hour sleep break,” states Bharath.

Do initiatives like these help raise awareness? “Yes, they surely do,” says shutterbug Abdul Munaff who missed participating in the 24 Hour Project last year. “The content that gets created on one day across the world shows a wholly different side to conditions faced by women. If even one photo of mine can convince a donor to help the cause, the purpose is served,” he explains.

Insight into the unseen

The time stamps on the pictures, too, are eye-openers into understanding how each city works, and see the silent heroes who aren’t hailed. Elaborating on the learning process, an elated Munaff adds, “This project helped me gauge living conditions across the world and taught me ways to document them with different perspectives. And the best part was that I got two of my photographs shared by @24hourproject’s official handle the very same day!”

Bharath, however, feels street photography is underrated, and initiatives such as these bring out their contribution in preserving history. Abdul concludes, “Street photography creates a huge impact by showing the subject in a perspective that not many can see.”