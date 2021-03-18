24-year-old man hangs self in Hyderabad

According to the police, M Kaushik (24), a native of West Bengal worked with a private confectioner for the last few years

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Annoyed with his wife not responding to his phone calls properly, a man hanged himself at his house in Chatrinaka on Wednesday night.

According to the police, M Kaushik (24), a native of West Bengal worked with a private confectioner for the last few years. He had migrated to the city during his childhood and around three years ago married a woman in West Bengal.

Ten days ago, Kaushik called his wife who is staying in West Bengal over phone and got upset when she did not respond. “On Wednesday, Kaushik made a video call to his wife and told he was ending his life, to make her believe, he showed her a stool kept under the fan and tied a towel around his neck before disconnecting the call,” said Chatrinaka police.

His wife immediately called up an acquaintance who stay near the house of Kaushik and informed about it. “Before the man could reach, Kaushik had hanged himself and ended his life,” the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .