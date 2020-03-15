24-year-old student contracts coronavirus in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old student from Kothagudem, Bhadradri district, who was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 11, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The student, who was pursuing higher studies in Italy, returned to her hometown on March 7 following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Apart from her, senior health officials here said there were two more borderline Covid-19 cases at Gandhi Hospital. They collected the patient’s samples and sent them to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

With this, so far, two persons from Telangana tested positive for Covid-19. The first positive case in the State, a software employee from Hyderabad with a travel history to Dubai, recovered and was discharged on Friday.

Student went directly to Kothagudem

According to health officials, the student reached RGIA and travelled directly to her native village in Kothagudem. On March 9, she was admitted to a private hospital in Manuguru after developing a cold and fever. For further treatment, she was brought to the Bhadrachalam Area hospital the next day. Later, the youngster returned home.

Local District Surveillance Officer Dr Srinu Naik contacted the youngster and her family, and got her admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 11. She was declared as Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

Contact tracing

Additional Collector, Kothagudem, K Venkateswarlu said contact tracing was being taken up aggressively. As part of the efforts, the woman’s family was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and medical teams were dispatched to their native village to monitor the sanitisation works.

Surveillance teams in Hyderabad were also rebuilding the entire timeline of the student from the day she came back to India from Italy and brought to Gandhi Hospital. The possibility of three members of her family testing positive for Covid-19 was high, health officials said.

