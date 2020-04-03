 243 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in Haridwar

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Haridwar: A total of 377 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have returned to Haridwar from outside the state since March 1, of which 243 have been quarantined.

“531 Tablighi Jamaat members had gone out from Haridwar out of which 377 have returned after March 1. All of them have been traced. So far, 243 of them have been kept in quarantine,” Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said. The samples of five of them have been sent for testing and the reports are awaited, he said, adding they have been kept in isolation. The entire village of Baindikhata in the district where many Jamaat members were staying has also been quarantined. The district magistrate appealed to the left out Jamaat members to come forward and get themselves tested.

The administration had stepped up efforts to trace the Jamaat members after a large number of coronavirus cases involving those who attended the organisation’s religious gathering at New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month came to the fore.