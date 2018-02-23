By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: In a move that could have a significant impact on influencing key healthcare indicators of Telangana State like infant and maternal mortality rates and put a break to the increasing caesarean sections, the health authorities are all set to launch round-the-clock obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatric and anaesthesia services at all Community Health Centres (CHC) and Area Hospitals in the State. The aim is to ensure that the non-high risk cases of pregnant women can undergo safe delivery at a State-run health centre that is located close by to their native places. To ensure availability of 24-hour paediatric and obstetric services at all the 150 CHCs and close to 30 Areas Hospitals in the State, already the recruitment of doctors is underway.

Availability of qualified doctors, nurses and anesthesia specialists in CHCs, which are the third tier in rural health care network after sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHC) is seen by many as a game changer because of the possible impact on mother and child care.

Keeping an eye on the high under-five mortality rate in Telangana State, the authorities are also looking to provide round the clock paediatric care by recruiting specialists at the CHC level. In a typical CHC with 30 or 50 beds, there will be three gynaecology and obstetric specialists, three paediatricians and three anaesthesia specialists.

The authorities are also in the process of recruiting a trained radiologist who will handle mother and child health services, in addition to the regular diagnostic services. All the specialists will be available in three shifts of eight hours each, while earlier there was just one shift at various CHCs. The State government has given its nod for recruitment of doctors, nurses and other staff for CHCs and Area Hospitals, which fall under the purview of Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP).

For Area Hospitals with a capacity of 100 beds, the health authorities are in the middle of recruiting six obstetric and gynaecology specialists each, paediatricians and anaesthesia specialists. For Area Hospitals with 300 beds strength, the authorities are recruiting eight obstetric and gynaecology and anaesthesia specialists and six paediatricians.