24×7 water supply works expedited in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Karimangar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Monday said works to supply round the clock water to the residents of Karimnagar town were on a fast track mode.

The Mayor was speaking during a visit to the KMC water treatment plant at Lower Manair Dam (LMD). He said that daily water was being supplied for the past two months and expressed confidence that the 24×7 water supply scheme would be launched as well.

As part of the 24×7 water supply scheme, steps have been taken to strengthen generators, electricity, and motors in the water treatment plant. Plants have also been prepared to lay internal CC roads, construction of a meeting hall, greenery, street lights besides construction of surrounding wall for protection.

Mayor instructed officials to prepare plans to paint buildings in the plant.

On the occasion, he distributed aprons to 40 employees working in water treatment plant. Advising the workers must wear aprons while discharging duties, he instructed plant in-charge to put them absent if anybody was attending duties without apron.

Mayor instructed the plant engineers to take care of the health of workers since the latter were working in dangerous conditions. On behalf of KMC, measures would also be taken to protect the health of workers, he assured.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .