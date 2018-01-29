25.6 per cent growth in Andhra Pradesh agri, allied sectors

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh achieved a 25.6 per cent growth in the agriculture and allied sectors against a national average of 2.5 per cent, and this was made possible as the AP Government had accorded it top priority, Agriculture minister S Chandramohan Reddy said on Monday.

The Minister who participated in the Kisan Mela programme at the Regional Agriculture Research Station in Anakapalle near here, told farmers that the Chief Minister who had hither to developed Informational Technology, had now turned his attention to agriculture.

An AgriTech conference was conducted in Visakhapatnam on a large scale to bring modern technology into play in the agri sector, he recalled.

The Government was spending Rs.40 crore annually on agriculture research. It was also allocating Rs.282 crore for basic infrastructure facilities for agriculture allied sector and establishment of laboratories and another Rs.500 crore on agri mechanisation, he disclosed.

He also said Rs.1,120 crore was being spent on horticulture development through micro and drip irrigation. There was 43 lakh acres under horticulture cultivation in the state out of which 20 lakh acres was cultivated under micro farming. A major conference would be held in Vijayawada on January 31 with micro and drip unit famufacturing companies, he said.

Under loan waiver scheme, the State had already waived farm loans up to Rs.25,000 crore and another Rs.5,000 crore would be waived for the rest of the eligible farmers, he said.

Chandramohan Reddy laid foundation stone for providing basic infrastructure worth Rs.8.7 crore at the Anakapalle RARS on the day.

He also distributed 30 Rythu Rathams wrth Rs.two crore at a concessional rate to farmers.