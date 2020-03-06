25-bed isolation ward set up at MGM Hospital in Warangal

By | Published: 12:22 am

Warangal Urban: A 25-bed isolation ward was also set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal on Wednesday. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with Warangal East MLA N Narender, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, and others, visited the hospital on Wednesday. Expressing disappointment over the poor sanitation, he wanted officials to remove the contractor and appoint a new agency for sanitation. The Minister wanted the hospital staff to be available round the clock.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .