25 Delhi-bound trains delayed to fog in north India

New Delhi: At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed to fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Thursday. A senior Northern Railway official said that 25 trains were running late by over two hours to six-and-a-half hours.

He said Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by over six hours and 30 minutes followed by Katihar-Amritsar Express, which was running behind schedule by over four hours and 30 minutes while the Brahmaputra Express was delayed by over four hours and 35 minutes.

Even Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running behind its schedule by four hours and 15 minutes and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was delayed by four hours. On Wednesday at least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog.