25 detained in Hyderabad for flash protest against the CAA

Hyderabad: Around 25 persons who staged a flash protest against the CAA at Tolichowki were taken into custody by the Golconda police early on Monday.

A case under Section 341, 290 r/w 149 of IPC and City Police Act was booked against them.

The protest started around 8.30 p.m on Sunday by a group of women and soon several youngsters joined it around midnight. Efforts of the police to disperse them failed.

Around 3 a.m DCP (West) AR Srinivas who along with a police contingent was at the spot, took the protesters into custody and shifted them to Goshamahal police stadium, where they continued with the protest till morning.

All those arrested were served notices under Section 41A of CrPC and released.

