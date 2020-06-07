25 meet watery grave in Nalgonda this year

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:55 pm

Nalgonda: The love for swimming in canals and irrigation tanks claimed the lives of 25 persons in Nalgonda district since this January. A majority of the drowning incidents occurred in the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), and all the victims were aged between 18 and 30 years.

Fifteen persons drowned in the left canal, which is spread over a stretch of 50 km in the district. While five persons got washed away in the canal at Vemulapally, three each met the watery grave at Venugodu and Thripuraram, apart from two persons each at Haliya and Miryalaguda. The finding and fishing out the bodies of those washed away in the canal has become a tough task due to the strong water flow.

Another 10 persons drowned in village tanks and reservoirs in the district: two in the backwaters of the NSP tailpond, one in the backwaters of the NSP and another seven in village tanks.

Officials said despite cautionary messages and awareness programmes, people had been venturing into canals and irrigation tanks to swim, especially during the summer. Though some victims knew swimming, they could not gauge the force at which the water was flowing in the left canal and depth in irrigation tanks.

“Youth are choosing to swim in canals and irrigation tanks without any knowledge about the water flow and depth. A special police patrolling team has been formed to strengthen vigil along the 50-km stretch of the NSP left canal. Also, it is highly dangerous for those in a drunken state to swim in these canals and irrigation tanks,” Miryalaguda Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Venkateshwar Rao said.

In the neighbouring Suryapet district, two persons got washed away in the SRSP canal since January.

