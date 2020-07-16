25 test positive in Mancherial on Thursday

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Mancherial/Nirmal: As many as 25 persons from different parts of the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Neeraja, in a bulletin, said 12 of them were from Mancherial town, four from Srirampur, three from Mandamarri town, two each from Naspur and Devapur and one each from Luxettipet and Chennur. Their medical reports were out on Thursday.

Blood samples of 526 suspects were collected so far. A total of 146 patients were discharged. The district still has 79 active cases.

Meanwhile, five persons of Nirmal district contracted the virus. A patient died while undergoing treatment. Details of the deceased have not been disclosed by the authorities.

