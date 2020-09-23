25-year-old woman ends life in Hyderabad

According to the police, G Krishaveni had got married to Naresh in February 2019

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Musheerabad on Monday night. According to the police, G Krishaveni had got married to Naresh in February 2019. However, she recently began suspecting that he was into an extramarital relationship with another woman and slipped into depression. On Monday night, she allegedly hanged herself in the house. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

