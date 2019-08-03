25 years on, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ to re-release in Sept

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Los Angeles: On release in 1994, Frank Darabont’s “The Shawshank Redemption” did not set the box-office afire. Today, 25 years later, the film has gained cult status, and is widely considered one of the best-made fiction features on the subject of prison break.

“The Shawshank Redemption” had opened on September 22 in 1994, and the film will be theatrically re-released to mark its 25th anniversary on that date this year. The anniversary screenings will be held in selected theatres across the US on September 22, 24, and 25, reports ew.com, and the event will also include exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.

Darabont’s film, widely considered a classic now, is No. 1 on IMDB’s user list of the most popular films of all time, although it was a dud on release, earning just over $16 million in its initial run.

The film is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella, “Rita Hayworth And Shawshank Redemption”, and it tells the story of two prisoners who forge a lifelong friendship. These are Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and her lover, and Red (Morgan Freeman), who is serving out a life sentence.

The movie was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Freeman). It co-stars Gil Bellows, Clancy Brown, Bob Gunton, Paul McCrane, William Sadler, James Whitmore.