25 years to Pedarayudu, Mohan Babu shares video from his library

Walking down the memory lane, veteran actor Mohan Babu on Monday shared a small video of the pooja ceremony of his blockbuster movie ‘Pedarayudu’ on his Twitter handle.

On this day (June 15, 1995), Mohan Babu starrer ‘Pedarayudu’ was released to positive reviews and earned the actor a cult stardom for the title role in the movie. Although the movie was a remake of Tamil movie ‘Nattamai’, ‘Pedarayudu’ earned numerous awards for its screenplay and the storyline. Superstar Rajinikanth played a limited role in the movie.

In the video shared by Mohan Babu, several stalwarts of Telugu cinema — NT Rama Rao along with his wife Lakshmi Parvathi, Dasari Narayana Rao, T Subbarami Reddy, D Rama Naidu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Superstar Rajinikanth can be seen during the ceremony. Legendary actor NTR gave the clap for the first shot of the movie.

Featuring Mohan Babu in the dual role, the movie had the then leading actor late Soundarya playing the female lead while Banupriya played the wife of ‘Pedarayudu’. Rajinikanth was seen as Paparayudu.

