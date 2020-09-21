250 quintals of PDS rice seized in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Nizamabad: Taskforce police swooped on two rice transporting trucks and seized 250 quintals of PDS rice from them in Nizamabad district.

On receipt of credible information on Monday morning, Nizamabad Task Force CI Shakir Ali and his team conducted raids on illegal PDS rice transporting trucks at Manikbandar of Makloor mandal and seized 250 quintals of PDS rice being transported in two trucks which were also confiscated. The arrested were handed over to Makloor police who registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

