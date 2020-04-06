2,500 rail coaches ready to house 40k isolation patients

By | Published: 5:26 pm 5:27 pm

New Delhi: With novel coronavirus cases on the increase in the country, the Railways has so far converted over 2,500 coaches into isolation wards in 10 days since the nationwide lock down began.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that initially the plan is to convert 5,000 coaches for use as isolation wards.

The official said that different railway zones have completed an almost impossible task by conversions of so many coaches into isolation wards in a small period amid a lock down, when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalized and rotated.

“With the conversion of around 2,500 coaches, 40,000 isolation beds are now ready for meeting any medical contingency,” he said.

“On an average, 375 rail coaches are being converted daily at 133 locations across the country.”

The isolation ward coaches are equipped as per medical advisories.