259 contacts of Covid patient home quarantined in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Karimnagar: A total of 259 primary and secondary contacts, including 11 doctors, a pathologist of a private lab and an ambulance driver, of a Covid-19 patient were home quarantined in Karimnagar.

A native of Thakkallapalli in Malyala mandal of Jagtial district, the 65-year-old patient was admitted to Chalmeda Ananda Rao Hospital on April 27 for the treatment of cancer. Since he showed symptoms of coronavirus, doctors, on May 1, shifted him to the NIMS where he tested positive for the coronavirus on May 3. Doctors, nursing staff and others who treated him at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Hospital and their family members, friends and relatives were home quarantined. Besides, one of his relatives and the ambulance driver who shifted the positive patient to the NIMS were also quarantined.

