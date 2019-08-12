26 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted, one person washed away

By | Published: 2:49 pm 2:50 pm

Nalgonda: All 26 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted by the authorities upto five feet, releasing 2 lakh cusecs of water downstream following the heavy inflows into the project.

Initially, at 8 am, four gates were lifted, but the project officials decided to lift 26 crest gates in view of increasing inflows into the project.

The water level in the project touched 566 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet. The water storage stood at 236 tmc against gross storage capacity of 312 tmc. Inflows into the project was recorded at 9,80,00 cusecs.

People in down areas alerted

With possibility of floods in low-lying areas along the river, Suryapet police alerted the people of Chithriyala, Reballe, Thummeramu, Adluru, Piklanaik thanda, Nemalipuri andr Vellatur in Chinthalapalem mandal and Mattapally, Sulthanpur thanda, Gundlapally and Ramachandrapuram in Mattampally mandal and Sarlengulagudem, Gundeboinagudem, Mahankaligudem and Ravi pahad in Palakeedu mandal. They have been asked to vacate their villages to avoid causalities.

One washed away

One person who had come to the dam to watch the water release at NSP was washed away. Further details are awaited.

