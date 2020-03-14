26 passengers with suspected Covid-19 symptoms admitted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The health officials on Friday have admitted 26 passengers from Shamshabad international airport with suspected Covid-19 symptoms to the isolation wards at various government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Another 117 passengers have been advised by the health authorities to remain in home isolation for 14 days. So far, since the outbreak of Covid-19, the health officials have collected samples from 339 patients out of which 304 persons have tested negative, one tested positive and results of another 34 persons are expected to be released on Saturday.

