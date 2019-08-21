26 ponds for Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: As part of arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh immersion celebrations on September 12, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched works related to minor repairs and improving sanitation at 26 artificial ponds at various locations in Hyderabad.

To prevent lakes across Hyderabad from getting polluted during the immersion, the GHMC had earlier constructed 23 artificial ponds near major water bodies. Three more artificial ponds are under construction and are expected to be ready before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which starts on September 2.

The concept of artificial ponds for Ganesh immersion was adopted from Bengaluru, where the local authorities had successfully implemented the initiative. In the first phase, the GHMC with an expenditure of Rs 7 crore constructed 10 artificial ponds while construction of 15 artificial ponds was taken up with a cost of Rs 14.94 crore in the second phase.

Of the 15 artificial ponds, two are still under construction and authorities are also planning to add one more artificial tank at Malkajgiri Cheruvu with a cost of Rs 1 crore. Malkajgiri will take the overall tally of artificial tanks to 26 in Hyderabad. According to GHMC authorities, each artificial pond can immerse 5,000 idols.

Commissioner visits Safilguda Lake

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Wednesday visited Safilguda Lake and inspected works related to Ganesh immersion. The Commissioner directed officials to provide additional lighting systems, speed up sanitation works and ensure freshwater at the artificial tanks for idol immersion.

He stressed the need for improving basic amenities near idol immersion points, removal of obstructions along the immersion routes and providing enough number of temporary toilets. He asked the officials to complete road repair works along the route and improve the overall sanitation of the areas in and around the water bodies.

Co-ordination meet for Ganesh festival held

Ahead of the forthcoming Ganesh festival, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a co-ordination meeting with officials from the GHMC, Electricity department, Irrigation and Fire department and members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the Cyberabad Police had issued guidelines to the organizers of Ganesh pandals. The organisers need to apply online through the Cyberabad police website www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in for police permission.

They also have to take a No Objection Certificate from the owner of the premises where the idol is to be installed. No unauthorised electricity connections would be allowed for pandals and usage of fireworks is strictly restricted, he said, adding that organisers should take permissions from the local police station for arranging loud speakers.

Box type sound systems should be used instead of Disc Jockey speakers. Sound systems should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am. Those installing idols in the cellars of building complexes and those taking them out for processions would have to apply for clearance, Sajjanar said, adding that in the name of the festival, forcible collection of funds would not be allowed.

As for the immersion, 29 tanks have been readied. As many as 54 static cranes and 22 mobile cranes have also been arranged with the Tourism department to organise rescue boats and expert swimmers at the immersion points. The fire department too is making necessary arrangements including 21 fire engines.

