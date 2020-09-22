26 road development projects taken up in Telangana: V K Singh

Replying to a question raised by TRS MP BB Patil about development of road network in the State, he said that 161 kms of National Highways was developed in the State during 2017-18, 370 kms in 2018-19 and 340 kms in 2019-2020

Hyderabad: The Unon Minister of State for Road Transportation and Highways V K Singh on Tuesday said the Centre has undertaken a total of 26 road development projects in Telangana State at a cost of Rs 12,496 crore and has spent Rs 3,575.19 crore so far.

To another question raised by BB Patil on the total number of persons in Telangana who have received benefits under “Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana (PMJVK),” Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the scheme was implemented by the Ministry in identified Minority Concentration Areas (MCAs) with the objective of developing socio-economic infrastructure and basic amenities for the welfare of the people living in the areas.

Under the PMJVK, 1,300 MCAs have been identified in 308 districts in the entire country including 12 MCAs in Telangana. The Ministry has sanctioned projects worth Rs 1,151.36 crore till March 31, 2020 for Telangana State, he said.

