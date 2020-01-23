27.31% voter turnout in Dabeerpura by-election

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Barring minor incidents of arguments between workers belonging to various political parties and trading charges of bogus voting, the by-election to the Dabeerpura division in the old city passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

A total of 27.31 per cent polling was recorded by the election officials. Of the total 50,155 voters only 13,699 had cast their votes during the elections.

The authorities had arranged 66 polling stations in around 18 buildings located across the Dabeerpura division. The percentage of men voters was recorded as 30.57 (7,891) and women voters 23.85 (5,808).

The authorities had arranged for live web casting of the polling process in the Dabeerpura division.

The by-election was held after Riyaz ul Hasan Affandi, who was the corporator of Dabeepura division, was elected as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC). The polling started on a dull note with only a handful of people turning up at the polling booths in the morning. Gradually, the polling process picked up around 10 am with more voters lining up at polling stations to cast their votes along with their families. However, after 2 pm, most of the polling stations wore a deserted look.

At a few polling stations, workers belonging to different political parties entered into arguments over allegations of bogus voting. Mild tension prevailed for some time at Community Hall at Afreen Palace Function Hall when a social worker Syed Saleem picked up argument with AIMIM leaders.

Similar arguments took place between Congress and AIMIM workers at Hyderabad Islamic School polling booth near Bibi Ka Alawa. Candidates from AIMIM, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi are in fray.

At both the places, the police who were deployed in large numbers, swiftly swung into action and pacified the situation. All through the day, special teams led by senior police officials patrolled the area. The low turnout of voters was attributed to the functioning of the educational institutions, offices and markets across the city.

