27 Corporation chairpersons’ posts exempted in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders to exempt chairpersons’ posts in 27 corporations as offices of profit through the Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualification (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The move comes in the wake of a Cabinet decision to exempt these posts from the purview of offices of profit to facilitate nomination of MLCs and other elected representatives to the posts of chairpersons of these corporations. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at a recent press conference, said the government would bring in an Ordinance to exempt these corporation chairpersons’ posts from the purview of office of profit.

LIST OF OFFICES EXEMPTED FROM THE PURVIEW OF OFFICE OF PROFIT

1 The office of the Chairman, Most Backward Class Development Corporation

2 The office of the Chairman, Rytu Samanvaya Samiti

3 The office of the Chairman, Musi River Front Development Corporation

4 The office of the Chairman, Building Workers, Labour Welfare Board

5 The office of the Chairman, Roads Development Corporation

6 The office of the Chairman, Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd.

7 The office of the Chairman, Yadagirigutta Temple Area Development Authority

8 The office of the Chairman, Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority

9 The office of the Chairman/Vice Chairman/Members/Directors, HMDA

10 The office of the Chairman, Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority

11 The office of the Chairman, Urban Development Authorities

12 The office of the Chairman, Sports Authority

13 The office of the Chairman, Sheep & Goat Cooperative Society Federation

14 The office of the Chairman, Hyderabad City Grandhalaya Samstha

15 The office of the Chairman, Telugu Academy

16 The office of the Chairman, HACA

17 The office of the Chairman, Official Language Commission

18 The office of the Chairman, TREI Society

19 The office of the Chairman, Haj Committee

20 The office of the Chairman, Social Welfare Board

21 The office of the Chairman, Food Commission

22 The office of the Chairman, SETWIN

23 The office of the Chairman, Telangana Sahitya Academy
24 The office of the Chairman/Directors Regional Board, TSRTC

25 The office of the Chairman, GENCO

26 The office of the Chairman, TRANSCO

27 The office of the Chairman, Yogaadhyayana Parishad

