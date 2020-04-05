27 COVID-19 positive cases registered in erstwhile Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Nizamabad: Till now 19 Corona positive cases are registered in Nizamabad district and 8 positive cases registered in Kamareddy, totally 27 cases registered in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Both Nizamabad and Kamareddy district administrations are taking severe actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and implementing lockdown strictly. Nizamabad collector C Narayana Reddy said that till now 19 cases and one death registered in the district.

The Collector informed that the primary and secondary contact details of Markaz attendees are being collected through a survey with the help of 120 teams. Out of the 17,468 families, the survey was conducted on 14,855 families, and the survey on remaining 2,600 families will be concluded in short span.

In Goutham Nagar area of Nizamabad city, 12 persons were found showing corona symptoms and they were sent to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to conduct tests. A total of 98 people are under quarantine in the district.

In Kamareddy district, 8 corona positive cases are registered so far among them 7 cases are registered in Banswada and one case registered at Devunipally. Kamareddy. Collector Dr Sharath said that 54 teams were formed and survey on 9,000 families was conducted in Banswada.

Spraying of the sodium hypochlorite disinfectant has been taken up through drones at Devunipally. We have distributed 15,000 masks with the help of chamber of commerce, the collector added.

