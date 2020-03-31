27 who attended Nizamuddin congregation tracked down in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 7:23 pm 7:34 pm

Mahabubnagar: Twenty-seven persons who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin congregation of Tablighi Jamaat group in Delhi on March 17 have been tracked down by the Special Branch of Mahabubnagar police and all of them have been sent to isolation wards at Mahabubnagar Government Medical College and JPNCE campuses on Tuesday.

Two persons from Mahabubnagar district who had tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Village, mandal and district committees have been monitoring those under home quarantine and those under quarantine are being geo-tagged, so that if they move 50 metres away from their home an alert would be immediately sent to the committee members. The mandal committee comprises MRO, MPDO, Sub-Inspector, APM and MPO.

Precautionary measure

Narayanpet: Two persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and returned on March 17 have been sent to Mahabubnagar District Hospital for Covid-19 tests. They have already completed their 14-day quarantine period but were sent for test again as a precautionary measure on Tuesday. Their results are awaited.

