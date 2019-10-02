273 candidates in fray for nine V-C posts in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 273 candidates are in the race for the Vice-Chancellor posts for nine State universities. The State government which invited applications for appointment of VCs has received 984 applications from the said number of applicants.

With 142 applications, most candidates have favoured Dr BR Ambedkar Open University followed by Satavahana University in Karminagar which received 125 applications. A total of 124 applicants sought VC position of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district and 122 applications were received for the VC post in Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar district.

The 100-year-old Osmania University received 114 applications and same number of submissions was made for Telangana University in Nizamabad district whereas for VC post in Kakatiya University, Warangal, there are 110 contenders.

The State government had issued notification on July 9 inviting applications for the VC posts for Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Satavahana University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad and Palamuru University. The last date for submitting the applications was July 23.

With only 23 applications, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad was least preferred by the candidates among the nine universities. As many as 56 candidates are in the fray to head Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad while 54 applicants wanted VC post in any of the nine universities.

After scrutiny of applications, a search committee will propose a list of eligible candidates to the government, which, in turn, will send three names to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities. From these three names, the Governor approves one for the appointment to the VC post.

Meanwhile, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the State government would soon appoint Vice-Chancellors to nine varsities and the process for this had already commenced. She held a review meeting with registrars of universities on Tuesday.

The government had already sanctioned recruitment to 1,061 posts in universities and recruitment would commence after appointment of VCs, the Minister said.

“If universities are reviewed every three months then best practices being implemented by one varsity can be replicated in another. There is a need to further boost industry and academia link. The government will extend all its support to universities,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter