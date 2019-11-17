275 kgs ganja worth Rs 41.25 lakh seized, 13 held in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police seized a huge haul of dry ganja and arrested 13 persons, including two women, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

According to Inspector of Police Vinod Reddy the seized ganja weighs nearly 275 kg and its market value would be around Rs 41,25,000. The accused were caught during inspections at Bhadrachalam RTC bus stand.

The accused were found when they were travelling with ganja bags to hand over the substance to their accomplices from Maharashtra. On finding the material, the police questioned the accused who confessed that they were transporting ganja from Seelaru to Bhadrachalam.

The arrested were identified as M Thrinath, K Arjun, B Nabbu, B Raju and G Anil of Malkangiri district of Odisha, Kimudu Neelakantam, Hunthal Mani and Kimudu Shuseela of Visakhapatnam in AP, R Gaikwad, Suresh Shinde, Sonu Khale, Shanker Khale and Sambaji Khale of Osmanabad of Maharashtra.

