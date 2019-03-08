Hyderabad: 28.3 kg gold seized from flyers in 2018-19

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 28.3 kg gold worth over Rs 8.86 crore from flyers trying to smuggle it from Dubai to Hyderabad adopting novel techniques to conceal the gold.

Customs Commissioner MRR Reddy said 67 cases were registered during the financial year 2018-19 up to February and 28.3 kg gold was seized. Thirteen people were arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for attempting to smuggle gold to the city.

Smugglers were purchasing gold in Dubai because of the low price there and trying to smuggle it to Hyderabad with the assistance of passengers. Once the passengers land at the RGIA and successfully come out after checking, the smugglers would collect the gold outside the airport.

In all, the customs officials detected 137 cases involving Rs 13.10 crore in the current financial year up to February. They explained in detail about the baggage rules to be followed by passengers while returning from foreign countries with gold and other goods.