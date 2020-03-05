28 corona cases in India

By | Published: 1:10 am

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 28, including 16 Italians touring through Rajasthan, the government announced on Wednesday as consternation bordering on panic over the contagious disease with flu like symptoms spread across the country.

All international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said at a press conference. Earlier, travellers from only 12 countries were screened at airports for the disease that has claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 worldwide. Seventeen Indians abroad have been infected, 16 from a cruise ship in Japan “being treated at onshore medical facilities” and one from the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Giving a break-up of the cases in the country, Harsh Vardhan said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. The figure includes three earlier cases in Kerala who have been discharged. The Minister said the government had adopted a cluster approach, as part of which health authorities would check and sensitise every household within a three kilometre radius of the house of the infected person. The government also intends to set up a laboratory in Iran so Indians there could be tested for possible exposure to the virus before being brought back, he said. An estimated 1,200 Indians, mostly students and pilgrims, are in Iran.

As Indians all over came to grips with the global epidemic, the health crisis was discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said over six lakh people had been screened for coronavirus symptoms in 21 airports. Briefing reporters, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said more than 10 lakh people entering India from the open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar were also screened.

While only the virology institute based in Pune was fit for conducting coronavirus tests, the government had now set up 15 more labs and was in the process of establishing 19 additional centres, he said. “The government is proactively engaged in dealing with coronavirus. The Prime Minister is monitoring the situation daily,” he said.

Several State governments, including in Rajasthan and Delhi, screened visitors and others for the disease in hotels and guesthouses. With 16 Italian tourists, who came to Rajasthan by road from Delhi, testing positive, the desert State swung into action to contain the infection. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said in the Assembly that at least 215 people had come into contact with the group. These included 53 people in Jhunjhunu, 14 each in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 44 in Bikaner, six in Udaipur and 76 people in Jaipur. Swab samples of 93 people were taken with 51 suspected patients tested negative whereas reports of 41 others were still pending, he said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan not to hold Holi gatherings

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the President’s office tweeted. “With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings,” the President’s office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that they would not participate in any ‘Holi Milan’ programme. The festival will be celebrated on March 10.

