28 quintals of PDS rice seized, one booked in Gadwal

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The Task Force personnel here seized 28 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in a Bolero pick-up truck from Pebbair to Karnataka late on Wednesday. The vehicle was seized and the person transporting the rice booked.

Erukali Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sherelli of Gadwal town, had collected 56 bags of PDS rice from Rangapur of Pebbair and was transporting the same to Karnataka in his truck through Ankampet-Nadi Agraharam-Chowkanpally-Raichur road.

At 11 pm on Wednesday when the vehicle reached a sub-station in Nadi Agraharam in Gadwal mandal, the Gadwal Task Force team, based on specific information, stopped the vehicle and took Kumar and his Bolero into custody. On interrogation, Vijay disclosed his plans. On Thursday, based on complaint from Enforcement DT Ganapathi, a panchnama was conducted.

