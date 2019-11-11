28 TES-34 cadets pass out from MCEME

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: About 28 cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-34 passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) after completing three years of military and technical training at the institute.

The award ceremony for the passing out course was recently organised at the MCEME and was presided over by Major General TSA Narayan, Officiating Commandant MCEME. He awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to the cadets based on their overall performance through the course.

In addition, best in outdoor training, sports and drill medals were also awarded. The GOC-in-C ARTRAC Champion Platoon Banner was awarded to the Chandragupt Platoon for best overall performance during Autum Term 2019, a press release said.

Addressing the passing out course, the Officiating Commandant apprised them of the challenges that lay ahead and motivated them to lead by example and be aware of the onerous responsibility that await them, as they wear the coveted stars on their shoulders in a few days. The parents and relatives of the cadets were also present on the occasion.

