28-year-old man brutally killed in Hyderabad

According to the police, the suspects, allegedly in-laws of Syed Munawar (28), went to the house of the victim located near Sohail Hotel under Kanchanbagh police station limits

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: A 28 year-old man was brutally killed over family issues at Hafezbaba Nagar under Kanchanbagh police station on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the suspects, allegedly in-laws of Syed Munawar (28), went to the house of the victim located near Sohail Hotel under Kanchanbagh police station limits. “They tied the hands of the victim and attacked him. Later they slit the throat of the man and threw him down from the balcony on the first floor of the building. It is not clear why he was murdered. We are investigating,” said J Venkat Reddy, SHO Kanchanbagh police station.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem to Osmania General Hospital. A case was registered by the police and efforts were on to arrest the persons involved in the murder.

