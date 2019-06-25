Couple from Nalgonda attempts suicide in Hyderabad, man dies

By | Published: 10:39 am 10:51 am

Hyderabad: A man died and a woman is battling for life at a hospital after the couple consumed some poisonous substance reportedly after their parents opposed their intention to get married. According to the police, Sandeep Reddy and Triveni were natives of Nalgonda district and stay in the city. Their parents had opposed their marriage and hence they were depressed for some time. On Monday evening, the couple met at the room of Sandeep Reddy and discussed about the marriage issue.

The couple consumed some poisonous substances and attempted suicide in the room of Sandeep Reddy. On coming to know about it, the neighbours shifted them to a local hospital where doctors declared Sandeep brought dead while Triveni who was battling for life was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the Chaitanyapuri police said. The condition of Triveni was said to be critical.

