29 in dock for cockfight betting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Two organisers and 27 punters were arrested on Sunday on charges of cockfight betting. The arrests were made in Jubilee Hills by the West Zone team of the Commissioner’s Task Force.

A total of 17 roosters involved in cockfighting, 60 short knives, 26 mobile phones and one betting record book were seized from the accused, apart from Rs 80,150 in cash.

The two main accused, Thanneru Venkata Prasad (49) and Malle Venkata Krishna (39), both building material suppliers and residents of Jubilee Hills, were organising bets from the residence of the former in Sri Krishna Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

Based on credible information, Inspector B Gattu Mallu under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao raided the terrace of Venkata Prasad’s house, which had been converted into the venue for cockfighting, with a sand-based ‘ground’ walled by tin sheets.

The apprehended accused, along with the seized property, were handed over to the Station House Officer, Jubilee Hills Police Station.