29 killed, 18 injured after bus falls from bridge in Uttar Pradesh

Agra: Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell from a bridge in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The bus was going from Lucknow to Delhi and had at least 50 passengers on board, they said.

“One sleeper coach passenger bus travelling from Lucknow to Delhi met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway (sic),” the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Twitter. Officials said the bus fell into a large drain near Etmadpur and gushing water was making it difficult to conduct rescue operations.

“DGP UP OP singh has directed to carry out relief & rescue work in full swing and is supervising it personally. All senior officers present at the spot (sic),” the state police said on Twitter. The 165-km six lane expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.