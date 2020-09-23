29,128 jobs filled by TSPSC since July 2015

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 29,128 jobs were filled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from July 2015 to September 22, 2020.

So far, a total of 39,952 vacancies were permitted for the recruitment through the TSPSC. Of the total vacancies, 36,665 vacancies were notified and indents for 3,309 posts were awaited by the Commission.

The TSPSC, so far, issued 148 notifications including 107 recruitment notifications and 41 departmental, RIMC, CAS and Half-yearly exams. The recruitment to 1,621 vacancies is at various stages and the recruitment process for 5,916 vacancies was stalled due to weightage of marks/court cases etc.

On Wednesday, TSPSC chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani and members of the Commission submitted the TSPSC’s annual report 2018-19 to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan through a video conference. Prof. Chakrapani apprised her of the progress of various recruitments and successful implementation of several reforms in the TSPSC.

According to the TSPSC, the Governor congratulated the Commission for the reforms and appreciated the good work carried out by the TSPSC during the last few years.

According to the annual report 2018-19, the Commission selected 15,994 candidates from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. In 2018-19, the TSPSC issued 18 direct recruitment notifications and 3,276 vacancies were notified.

The Commission conducted 45 exams, and as many as 19,91,770 candidates applied of which 12,97,566 have appeared. This apart, 3,436 candidates appeared for the interviews for recruitment to various posts during 2018-19.

