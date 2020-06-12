2BHK houses: A dream come true for many

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: After spending long decades in thatched huts, 288 families will shortly be conducting house warming and moving into homes of their own.

The dream of having an abode of their for these poor families is all set to realise with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation completing construction of 288 double bedroom houses at Erukulanancharama Nagar in Adarsh Nagar, LB Nagar.

Under the State government’s Dignity Housing initiative, the civic body has constructed these housing units spread across two blocks in over 1.34 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 24.91 crore. While 216 units are constructed in Block A, another 72 units are in Block B.

Already 154 houses have been allocated to the eligible beneficiaries who had handed over the land for construction of the houses. Identification of beneficiaries for the balance houses is being done in a transparent manner, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Each house has been constructed with a cost of Rs 8.65 lakh. The housing complex will have all facilities including power, drinking water, elevators, two-wheeler parking, cellar parking, underground drainage system, greenery, he said.

In addition to all these facilities, there is a primary health centre, bus stop, school and other transportation means in the vicinity, the Mayor added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .