2BHK houses a symbol of dignity: Puvvada Ajay

Khammam: The double bedroom houses being constructed by the State government to provide shelter to the homeless were the symbol of respect for the poorer sections, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister has inaugurated 80 double bedroom houses constructed with an expenditure of Rs 5 crores- 20 houses each at Gandhi Nagar, Chimalavarigudem and Kotha thanda in Singareni mandal and at Chintagurthi village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Sunday.

Ajay Kumar took part in the house warming ceremony of the houses and interacted with the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion he said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants the houseless poor to have a dignified life and hence was spending around Rs 15 lakhs on each house’s construction, including cost of the land and infrastructure.

Though the covid-19 crisis has slowed down all development works, the government was making committed efforts to complete the construction of houses in a speedy manner and without any compromise in the quality of the houses, the minister explained

The contributions being made by local legislators in the speedy construction of the houses was appreciable. Total transparency was being maintained in beneficiary selection without any scope for corruption or nepotism following the directions of the Chief Minister.

SC/ST, BC and minority families were being provided the houses. The construction of the houses was under progress in several villages in Khammam district and measures were being taken to ensure their completion at the earliest and to hand over them to the beneficiaries, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar felicitated and appreciated a woman Chimala Lakshmi of Chimalavarigudem for donating one acre land for the construction of double bedroom houses. The TRS government was working for the welfare of the public and people should support the government, he noted

At a programme at Vishwanathapalli the minister distributed farm equipment to the farmers. The minister urged the people in the villages to follow covid-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the disease and wanted every person to wear face masks.

Zilla Panchayat Chairman L Kamalraj, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, ITDA Project Officer, P Gowtham, Additional Collectors N Madhusudhan Rao and Snehaltha Mogili, ATMA Committee Chairman Satyanarayana and others were present.

